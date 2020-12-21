Trump Gives Supreme Court Another Shot, Takes on Pennsylvania in New Legal Battle

President Trump is taking another shot at the US Supreme Court in his legal battle over the election.

His campaign filed suit on Sunday asking the justices to overturn three decisions by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that led to ballot disputes, primarily centered around mail-in ballots.

Those state rulings eased the state's rules on signature verification, Election Day observation, and mail-in ballots.

A favorable ruling by the high court could invalidate more than two million mail-in ballots that gave Biden a win there.

Trump's team says if those ballots are tossed, it would then be up to the Pennsylvania General Assembly to pick its own slate of electors for the Electoral College's final vote on January 6.

"The petition seeks all appropriate remedies, including vacating the appointment of electors committed to Joseph Biden and allowing the Pennsylvania General Assembly to select their replacements," Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani said in a statement.

So far, though, the Supreme Court has turned away all the Trump campaign's challenges.

No matter what, there could still be a fight in Congress on January 6 when some lawmakers are promising to object to certain states presenting their electors in the Electoral College that will ultimately certify the next president of the United States.

On January 6th, I'm joining with the fighters in Congress. We're going to OBJECT to electors from states that didn't run clean elections. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) December 21, 2020

