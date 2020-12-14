Trump Says Barr Resigning, Rosen Set to be Acting Attorney General

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Attorney General William Barr is resigning from his position. Barr was at the White House on Monday, where the president said he submitted his letter of resignation.

The president tweeted, “Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House.”

“Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job!” Trump wrote. “As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family.”

...Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all! pic.twitter.com/V5sqOJT9PM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

He also tweeted a copy of Barr’s resignation letter, in which the attorney general commended the president.

“I am proud to have played a role in the many successes and unprecedented achievements you have delivered for the American people,” Barr wrote.

Trump said Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, whom he labeled “an outstanding person,” is set to be the Acting Attorney General.

