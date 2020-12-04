Trump Team Makes Its Case: Secret Suitcases of Ballots in GA, 95,000 Suspicious Votes in NV

Big developments are unfolding on a number of fronts in the battle over this disputed presidential election. The latest involves newly revealed surveillance footage of Fulton County, Georgia election workers caught on camera, potentially carting in secret thousands of mystery ballots.

At a legislative hearing Thursday in Georgia, a Trump team volunteer – lawyer Jackie Pick – played surveillance video allegedly showing election workers clearing the room, then secretly pulling suitcases full of ballots out from under a table. They then spend the next two hours adding thousands of them to the vote count between 10:35 p.m. and 1 a.m.

As the surveillance video played in the hearing room, Pick asked the lawmakers, “So what are these ballots doing there, separate from all the other ballots? And why are they only counting them where the place is cleared out with no witnesses?”

‘The Election Must be Vacated’

The Trump team’s lead counsel in Georgia argued the state’s vote is hopelessly compromised. "That is why the election must be vacated and cannot be allowed to stand,” said attorney Ray Smith.

He then insisted the state legislators themselves determine Georgia’s part in the Electoral College vote coming this month, as the US Constitution permits. Smith stated, “The Georgia legislature must appoint the presidential electors to meet on December 14th.”

Meanwhile, even GOP election monitors had left the room while the late-night ballots were pulled out from under the table, others say the state’s monitor remained to watch the vote count shown on that surveillance video, and they contend that nothing illegal took place.

1,500 Dead Nevadans Voted? Roughly 95,000 Suspicious Votes in the State

In Nevada, state Republicans say they've submitted the following evidence to a court:

almost 8,000 ballots cast by voters with addresses that don't exist;

15,000 voters registered to vacant or commercial properties that cast ballots;

2,468 votes by voters that legally changed their address to another state or country;

approximately 42,000 voters who voted twice in Nevada;

1,500 voters listed as deceased by the Social Security Administration;

almost 20,000 Nevada voters with a non-Nevada mailing address;

approximately 6,000 United States Postal Service flags on vacant addresses.

That would add up to far more than the 33,000 votes by which Joe Biden beat Trump in Nevada. The judge will rule soon on the GOP case – although the state’s electoral votes have already been certified.

Time’s Running Out, but Fight Goes On

And Republican lawmakers are asking the Supreme Court to stop Pennsylvania’s Democratic officials from certifying the state’s vote count. Those GOP lawmakers say the state violated its own Constitution in this year’s election changes.

So the Trump team and its allies are keeping up their legal challenges – but time is running out, as the Electoral College is set to vote in just a week and a half.

It would take three states like Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Georgia having their slates of electors changed from Biden to the president to give Trump enough Electoral College votes to win the election.