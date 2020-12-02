'We are Going to Defend the Honesty of the Vote': Trump Gives Speech About Presidential Election

President Donald Trump took to Facebook on Wednesday in an effort to update Americans on his continued efforts to validate allegations of voter fraud during the election.

"This may be the most important speech I've ever made," the president said. "I want to provide an update on our ongoing efforts to expose the tremendous voter fraud and irregularities which took place during the ridiculously long November 3rd elections."

Trump emphasized that warnings were issued prior to the election, indicating that it would take weeks and possibly even months to determine who justly won the presidential election.

"As president, I have no higher duty than to defend the laws and Constitution of the United States, that is why I am determined to protect our election system which is now under coordinated assault and seize," he added. "We are going to defend the honesty of the vote by ensuring that every legal ballot is counted and that no illegal ballot is counted."

Watch the full speech below:

