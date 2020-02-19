Biden Talks Faith in New Campaign Commercial as Polling Numbers Continue to Slide

Former Democrat frontrunner Joe Biden continues to drop in national and state polls after disappointing finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire. Now, he's turning to his faith in hopes of getting a much-needed boost.

Faith is what has gotten me through difficult times in my life. It provides hope, purpose, and strength. And it is what gives me the reason to believe that our nation's best days still lie ahead. pic.twitter.com/DM7g95aV8k — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) February 18, 2020

"Faith is what has got me through a lot of difficult times in my life," he said in a recent campaign commercial.

In this latest ad, Biden cites faith as his source of hope for the future.

"For me, my religion is just an enormous sense of solace," the former vice president explained.

And he's not the only candidate discussing God this week.

In a video posted to Twitter, former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg is asked by a CNN host during a national town hall,

"Do you think it is impossible to be a Christian and support President Trump?"

'I'm not going to tell other Christians how to be Christians," he replied. "But I will say I cannot find any compatibility between the way this president conducts himself and anything that I find in scripture. I guess that's my interpretation but I think that's a lot of people's interpretation."

Pete Buttigieg attacks Christian Trump supporters as violating their faith and Scripturehttps://t.co/E2QkSwhHZd pic.twitter.com/zAiULjDupx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 19, 2020

But evangelicals in the Trump administration like Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson disagree.

"When you look at people who have been friendly to the cause of faith-based organizations, there's really not been a president like this before," he said.

Carson told CBN News he stands with Trump because he delivers on pro-life policies and defending religious freedom.

"They don't pick him because he's a choir boy," he explained. "If that were the case I would be president. You know you need somebody who's going to really push the envelope, and be very bold and courageous, and be willing to fight."