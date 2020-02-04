Caucus Chaos Roils Democrats in Iowa - So Who Won? No One Knows Yet

Caucus chaos struck in Iowa as inconsistent and inaccurate counts have delayed the results. Who's the culprit? Democratic Party leaders blame it on technology and are now counting votes by hand. Still up in the air: Who won?

As the count went deeper into the night with no results, the campaigns began to pack it up and move on. "So listen. It is too close to call," Sen. Elizabeth Warren told supporters.



Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren (Photo: Mario Gonzalez/CBN News)

Iowa's Democratic Party leaders say it wasn't a hack or an intrusion, but they're concerned about "quality checks" and "inconsistencies," some blaming a new app designed to help the reporting.

Joe Biden announced, "I want to make sure they're very careful in their deliberations. And indications are, our indications are it's going to be close."



Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (Photo: Mario Gonzalez/CBN News)

The disaster is further muddying up a hotly contested primary season.

Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg had all been hoping to break out the pack with a win in the Hawkeye state.

With uncertainty in the air as candidates addressed their supporters Monday night each took advantage of the situation to celebrate like they were the winner.

Pete Buttigieg claimed, "By all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious."



Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (Photo: Mario Gonzalez/CBN News)



Sanders supporters are hopeful this is finally his year. Jok Dut Jok of Des Moines told CBN News, "I feel like Bernie is really going to be the answer that we need, I feel like he's the only one viable that can go against Trump right now."

While Warren caucus-goers also had some pep in their step. "I'm so excited! I'm so thrilled," Katherine Eckhouse said.

Biden didn't quite make it as a viable candidate at every precinct, but his supporters aren't giving up.

McKenna Tingle said, "I think that overall Biden does have the support we need, some of the candidates still have confidence that he's going to do well, so I think a lot of Iowans just aren't showing up for him but I think ultimately he will do well."



Still, many Democrat voters tells CBN News it's time for some new leaders.

Robert Meryl of Johnston, Iowa said, "I feel like it's time to get some younger people with some different ideas."



The majority stands ready to support whoever wins the nomination.

Elizabeth Warren supporter Veronica Tessler said, "I will be behind whoever the candidate will be."

But no matter whom that is, Donald Trump, Jr. tells CBN News none of the candidates are a match for his dad.

"The reality when I look at what I believe to be the two frontrunners right now, whether it's Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders, well one's a communist, that's great, I can work with that – and the other, honestly, can't remember what state he's in 50% of the time," Donald Trump, Jr. said.



Since 2000, each Democratic presidential candidate who's won the Iowa caucus has gone on to win the party's nomination. Given the unusually crowded primary field, many campaigns hope 2020 marks the end of that streak.