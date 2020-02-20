Dems Wanted Him as a Star Witness, Now Bolton Bashes House Impeachment as 'Partisan Malpractice'

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton is denouncing the Democrats' impeachment campaign against President Trump in the House of Representatives as "grossly partisan".

In his second appearance this week, Bolton spoke Wednesday at Vanderbilt University, arguing that the House "committed impeachment malpractice," saying "it was so partisan."

Democrats had demanded that Senate Republicans call on him to testify during the trial phase, but Bolton says it wouldn't have made any difference if he had testified. He said the Senate still would have acquitted the president.

"People can argue about what I should have said and what I should have done," Bolton said. "I would bet you a dollar right here and now, my testimony would have made no difference to the ultimate outcome."

Bolton is trying to publish a book about his time in the White House in which he reportedly accuses Trump of withholding military aid while seeking a corruption investigation from Ukraine. The book is being held up for a security review because the administration contends it could reveal classified information.

Earlier this week, Bolton spoke publicly for the first time since the impeachment trial. At Duke University Monday night, he accused the White House of censoring his upcoming book in which he reportedly alleges Trump was directly tied to the pressure campaign on Ukraine.



"There are portions of the manuscript that deal with Ukraine, I view that like the sprinkles on the ice cream sundae, meaning, in terms of what's in the book," he said. "This is in an effort to write history and I did it the best I can."

Bolton criticized the president for not being tough enough on Russia and called the meetings with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un a "failure". He also argues that the Trump administration's approach to Iran is failing.