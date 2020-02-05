EXCLUSIVE: New Effort to Mobilize Millions of Evangelicals for Trump

CBN News has learned that starting today, an influential evangelical organization will begin a massive digital voter education campaign, aimed at 22 million Christians and conservative Catholics across America with the goal of re-electing President Donald Trump.

The Faith and Freedom Coalition, led by prominent evangelical leader Ralph Reed will make the official announcement later today. The conservative organization plans to spend roughly $50 million during the 2020 election cycle. Specifically, FFC will target certain battleground states. Florida, North Carolina and Pennsylvania are all key swing states but Reed's group is going beyond those traditional bellwethers and plans to hit evangelicals with the digital campaign in Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona.

The initial digital onslaught will come in the form of emails, text messages and other social media outlets and plans to target nearly four million faith voters in the next five days alone.



The digital campaign will focus on events and actions taken by Trump carrying through on campaign promises to evangelicals including his remarks at the recent, March for Life Rally in DC, where he became the first president to ever address the crowd in person. It also includes decisions such as moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem, protecting religious freedom, withdrawing from the Iran Nuclear Deal, defeating ISIS and the strong economy.



Statistics show President Trump won the White House because of strong support among conservative evangelicals. Exit polls in 2016 showed a record 81 percent of white evangelicals backed his candidacy. Polls still consistently show strong support.