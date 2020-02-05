Impeachment Saga Ends Today, McConnell Blasts Dems for Their 'Bull in a China Shop' Argument

The impeachment saga on Capitol Hill ends today. The Senate vote on convicting or acquitting President Trump will be held this afternoon, scheduled to take place at 4 p.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and his Democratic counterpart Chuck Schumer (D-NY) made their final statements Tuesday.

"We've watched a major American political party adopt the following absurd proposition: 'We think this president is a bull in a china shop, so we're going to drive a bulldozer through the china shop to get rid of it'," McConnell said. "This fever led to the most rushed, least fair and least thorough presidential impeachment inquiry in American history."

Schumer defended the effort saying, "I thought the House did a very good job. I thought they made a compelling case, but even if you didn't, the idea that that means you shouldn't have witnesses and documents when we're doing something as august, as important as an impeachment trial fails the laugh test."

But someone else actually got more attention than the two Senate leaders.

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a moderate, gave the president a boost Tuesday when she said she will vote to acquit him, although she felt his July phone call with the president of Ukraine in requesting an investigation into the Biden's activities in Ukraine was improper and demonstrated very poor judgment. But she said that wasn't enough to impeach him.

"I do not believe that the House has met its burden of showing that the president's conduct, however flawed, warrants the extreme step of immediate removal from office," she said.

It's possible a few Democrats might even join the Republicans voting to acquit the president after West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin said he thought censure would be a better move than impeachment.

The impeachment finale comes as President Trump has just hit his highest job approval rating in the Gallup Poll.

The latest survey has him at 49 percent approval which is the best mark for the president since he took office in January in 2017.



The poll also showed that 50 percent disapprove.

Among Republicans, the president has a 94 percent approval rating compared to just seven percent among Democrats.



And 63 percent approve of the way the president is handling the economy. The public is showing its highest satisfaction with the economy in nearly 15 years.