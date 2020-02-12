Is There Room for Us? Pro-Life Democrats Keep Asking Their Presidential Candidates, Only One Says 'Yes'

ABOVE: Kristen Day, executive director of Democrats for Life of America appeared on Wednesday's edition of CBN News' Faith Nation to talk about how the Democratic Party's platform has gotten to a point where there's no room for pro-life Democrats. Faith Nation is seen weeknights on the CBN News Channel. For a programming schedule, click here.

Pro-life Democrats are working to find a place in the party as Democratic presidential candidates like New Hampshire primary winner Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and runner-up former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) tell voters to make no mistake, Democrats are pro-choice.

During an Iowa town hall last month, Democrats for Life of America Executive Director Kristen Day asked Buttigieg if he would allow pro-life Democrats into the party.

"I respect where you're coming from, and I hope to earn your vote, but I'm not going to try to earn your vote by tricking you. I am pro-choice," Buttigieg said.

"I know that the difference of opinion that you and I have is one that we have come by honestly and the best that I can offer, and it may win your vote and if not, I understand — if we can't agree on where to draw the line, the next best thing we can do is agree on who should draw the line, and in my view, it's the woman who's faced with that decision," he said.

During an MSNBC televised town hall on abortion rights, Sanders made his opinion on the subject very clear.

"Is there such a thing as a pro-life Democrat in your vision of the party?" asked host, Stephanie Ruhle.

"By this time in history . . . when we talk about what a Democrat is, I think being pro-choice is an essential part of that," he said.

However, that assessment is in stark contrast to the opinion of Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D) who on Tuesday said there is room the party for pro-life proponents.

"I am strongly pro-choice. I have always been pro-choice, but I believe we're a big tent party and there are pro-life Democrats and they are part of our party," she said. "And I think we need to build a big tent. I think we need to bring people in instead of shutting them out."

Appearing on CBN News' Faith Nation Wednesday, Day said the Democratic Party platform does not allow room for people who are pro-life.

"There absolutely should be," Day said. "But the problem is, the platform has gotten to a point where there's no room for people like me, because it (the platform) says there's an unequivocal support for abortion. Up to nine months and taxpayers will pay for it."

"We were successful in prior platform processes to get language that was more inclusive and that left room for pro-life Democrats," she explained. "But this current language that was passed in 2016 leaves no room. And so right now, there's an opportunity to rewrite that platform language. We rewrite it every four years, so we're really pushing for that language to be changed and to make it inclusive fo people like me."

Day told CBN News Buttigieg's response to her question last month was interesting even though she didn't ask him about his stance on abortion.

"I think the most interesting thing about his answer was, he was speaking about his position on abortion. But that's not what I asked. I never asked where he stood on the issue itself because clearly I knew where he stood," Day explained. "I knew he was pro-choice. I knew he supported abortion rights. That wasn't the question.

“The question was, 'Does he think there's room for people like me and Gov. John Bell Edwards and all of these pro-life Democrats around the country? And would he entertain rewriting the platform language to make it more inclusive for everybody?' And the answer appeared to be 'no,'" Day said.

Day explained the shift to abortion rights has been gradually worse with every Democratic platform written since 1976 when it was first introduced into the platform.

"We had success in President Obama's first term in adding language that focused more on support for pregnant women, giving women more choices other than abortion. And trying to reduce abortion in America," she noted. "We added that language, but the abortion industry was so upset that they added 'unequivocal support for abortion' in the Democratic platform and that has stayed there since then."

"It's unequivocal, so there's no question as to where the Democratic Party stands on it," Day added. "So it's gradually gotten worse and worse, and I think we're at a point now where we have to make a stand and say, 'Either you are a big tent party that will include people like me or you aren't.'

"So I think this is an important election for pro-life Democrats, particularly to let their voices be heard," she continued. "Ask the candidates the question, where they stand on abortion and do they think there's room in the party for people who don't necessarily think abortion should be anything to be celebrated."

When asked about Sen. Klobuchar's response to pro-life Democrats, Day said it's a step in the right direction, but again, they are only words.

"What steps will she take to make those words be true?" she asked. "There has to be some steps taken to clearly layout a space for pro-life Democrats to vote their conscience on this issue."