Liberal Supreme Court Justice RBG Slams Door Shut on Democrats Trying to Revive the ERA

Democrats on Capitol Hill are rolling out a new attempt to revive the expired Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) this week. But it turns out their idea is already facing a stark rejection from a leading liberal justice on the US Supreme Court.

The House Rules Committee met Monday night to consider a resolution that attempts to remove the deadline for states to ratify the ERA - a deadline that expired decades ago. The full House is expected to vote on it Thursday.

If approved by the Senate this would theoretically allow the amendment, known as the ERA, to be added to the US Constitution now that Virginia became the 38th state to ratify it.

But many legal experts and critics say this latest effort by Democrats won't fly.

Victoria Cobb, president of the Family Foundation of Virginia, tells CBN News, "Certainly we don't think amendments can work in perpetuity. That we can propose something in the 70's and it can be valid in 2020. So we are concerned about Congress's actions, but we know that the courts should be able to stand strong on how our founders intended us to ratify an amendment to the US Constitution."

Cobb and other critics believe women already enjoy equal rights protections under the Constitution.

And it turns out that liberal Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg thinks what the Democrats are trying to do is already moot. Ginsburg had been a supporter of the ERA, but it sounds like she agrees the deadline has passed, and that's something that can't be undone.

She said Virginia Democrats' attempt to push the ERA across the threshold has come too late, "long after the deadline passed."

"I would like to see a new beginning," CNN reports Ginsburg telling a Georgetown University Law Center audience on Monday night. "I'd like it to start over."