Mike Bloomberg Reportedly Considering Hillary Clinton as Presidential Running Mate

Democratic Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is reportedly considering Hillary Clinton as his running mate.

According to the Druge Report, sources close to the Bloomberg campaign "found the Bloomberg-Clinton combination would be a formidable force."

EXCLUSIVE: BLOOMBERG CONSIDERS HILLARY RUNNING MATE Sources close to Bloomberg campaign tell DRUDGE REPORT that candidate is considering Hillary as running mate, after their polling found the Bloomberg-Clinton combination would be a formidable force... https://t.co/XH3TJA9nas pic.twitter.com/wBwRh1hVJH — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) February 15, 2020

But Bloomberg's communications director would not confirm or deny the report.

"We are focused on the primary and the debate, not VP speculation,' Jason Schechter, the campaign's communications director, said in a statement.

Clinton won the Democratic nomination in 2016, but lost to Donald Trump in the general election.

Shortly after Drudge reported the news, Bloomberg tweeted a random message touting that he supports women in the workplace.

“I would not be where I am today without the talented women around me. I've depended on their leadership, their advice and their contributions," he wrote. "As I've demonstrated throughout my career, I will always be a champion for women in the workplace."

I would not be where I am today without the talented women around me. I've depended on their leadership, their advice and their contributions. As I've demonstrated throughout my career, I will always be a champion for women in the workplace. https://t.co/WU2FqULgdU — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 15, 2020

Clinton has not publicly responded to the report yet.