Mike Bloomberg Reportedly Considering Hillary Clinton as Presidential Running Mate

02-16-2020
Andrea Morris
In this Feb. 26, 2019, file photo, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks at a news conference at a gun control advocacy event in Las Vegas (AP Photo)
Democratic Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is reportedly considering Hillary Clinton as his running mate.

According to the Druge Report, sources close to the Bloomberg campaign "found the Bloomberg-Clinton combination would be a formidable force."

But Bloomberg's communications director would not confirm or deny the report.

"We are focused on the primary and the debate, not VP speculation,' Jason Schechter, the campaign's communications director, said in a statement.

Clinton won the Democratic nomination in 2016, but lost to Donald Trump in the general election.

Shortly after Drudge reported the news, Bloomberg tweeted a random message touting that he supports women in the workplace.

“I would not be where I am today without the talented women around me. I've depended on their leadership, their advice and their contributions," he wrote. "As I've demonstrated throughout my career, I will always be a champion for women in the workplace."

Clinton has not publicly responded to the report yet.

