Poll Shows Sanders Surging in New Hampshire, Klobuchar Rising Fast

The nation's first presidential primary is set for New Hampshire Tuesday night, and the latest poll shows Democratic voters may be shifting their support at the last minute.

Polls show the top two candidates from the Iowa caucus are also leading there: Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg. But the WBZ/Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll now shows Sanders breaking away with 27 percent and Buttigieg with 19 percent.

Sanders, who dominated the state in the 2016 Democratic primary, thinks he can do it again. "If we win here in New Hampshire, and with your help I think we can win, it'll make it easier for us to win in Nevada, and South Carolina, and in California."



Both men are working to fight off their opponents who are ramping up the attacks after the two emerged as front-runners in the botched Iowa caucuses.

One of those opponents appears to be making headway, according to that poll.

Reports indicate Sen. Amy Klobuchar may be picking up steam in the Granite State, with large crowds coming out to her events the last few days, according to Buzzfeed News.

"Every step of the way, we have defied expectations. We have met every merit," she told supporters.

Now the Suffolk University poll shows her in third place with 14 percent, surpassing former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Klobuchar may be gaining traction after what many considered a strong debate performance Friday night.

Biden and Warren each weighed in with 12 percent support.

Biden is pressing his case, arguing he's the best choice to beat Trump. "I think I'm more ready to be able to defeat Donald Trump and equally importantly, elect a Democratic Senate."

Meanwhile, Buttigieg is pushing back against claims he's trying to brand himself as the next Obama, even though he clearly campaigned in Iowa by praising voters there for picking a new guy with a "funny name".

"Twelve years ago Iowa changed America's understanding of what it looked like to have a viable presidential candidate who was viewed as improbable from the outset," Buttigieg told Iowa voters. "A young man with a funny name from over the border in Illinois, and you put him on the path to the presidency."

Meanwhile, New Hampshire will have another political visitor Monday night as President Trump holds a rally in Manchester, the state's largest city.