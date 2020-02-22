Sen. Bernie Sanders Celebrates Victory at Nevada Democratic Caucus

Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders has won the Democratic caucus in Nevada according to early projections of the voting there reported by multiple media outlets.

Votes are still being counted, but Sanders reportedly has a sizable lead.

Breaking: We won Nevada! We are building an unprecedented grassroots movement, and together, there is nothing we cannot accomplish. Let’s take the next step and win it all. Chip in here: https://t.co/K75dGyYsR6 pic.twitter.com/1sEuhgy9Kb — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 23, 2020

For decades Sanders has been calling for change in policies that address unevenness in politics and the economy. Most notably his "Medicare for All" health care plan that would replace the private insurance system with a government-run universal system.

"The idea of universal health care is not a radical idea. When we come together there is nothing we can't accomplish," Sanders declared.

"In Nevada, we have just put together a multi-generational, multi-racial coalition, which is going to not only win in Nevada, it's going to sweep this country," Sanders said at a rally in Texas, shortly after news outlets reported his caucus win.

Former mayor of Sound Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, congratulated Sanders on his win, but warned Democrats about what Sanders' nomination could mean in congressional races.

"We can prioritize either ideological purity or inclusive victory. We can either call people names online or we can call them into our movement. We can either tighten a narrow and hardcore base or open the tent to a new, broad, big-hearted American coalition," Buttigieg contended.

Sanders is headed to South Carolina where his campaign will focus on Super Tuesday on March 3.

Former Vice President Joe Biden said he still has time to take action in the primary race with a win in the next challenge.

"The press is ready to declare people dead quickly, but we're alive and we're coming back and we're going to win," Biden said. "We're going to win in South Carolina. Then Super Tuesday, and we are on our way."

Next, candidates will face off at the South Carolina Democratic Debate which will be held at the Congressional Black Caucus Institute in Charleston, South Carolina, on Tuesday, February 25.