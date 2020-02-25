Trump Calls on 2 Supreme Court Justices to Recuse Themselves From Cases Involving His Admin

President Trump is taking a swipe at two Supreme Court justices after one of them charged her colleagues with bias. The president is calling on the two justices to recuse themselves from cases involving his administration.

In a tweet Monday, he called out Justices Sonya Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg over past comments. He was specifically referring to a recent dissent by Justice Sotomayor in which she accused the high court with "putting a thumb on the scale in favor of" Trump administration policies.

"Claiming one emergency after another, the government has recently sought stays in an unprecedented number of cases, demanding immediate attention and consuming limited court resources in each," Sotomayor wrote.

"And with each successive application, of course, its cries of urgency ring increasingly hollow," she said, adding that the Supreme Court was "partly to blame" because it "has been all too quick to grant the government's" requests.

Also, President Trump criticized Ginsburg for making comments during his 2016 campaign, where she called him a "faker" who "has no consistency about him" and "really has no ego."

On Monday, Trump tweeted, "Sotomayor accuses GOP appointed Justices of being biased in favor of Trump." @IngrahamAngle @FoxNews This is a terrible thing to say. Trying to "shame" some into voting her way? She never criticized Justice Ginsberg when she called me a "faker". Both should recuse themselves."

At a press conference in India Tuesday morning, reporters pressed the president about what he found offensive with Sotomayor's comment.

"Her statement was so inappropriate, when you're a justice of the Supreme Court, it's almost what she's trying to do is take the people that do feel a different way and get them to vote the way that she would like them to vote," Trump said.

"She's trying to shame people with perhaps a different view into voting her way," he added.

The president made those statements as he wrapped up a trip to India where he completed a sale of $3 billion in American-made weapons and also made progress on a comprehensive trade deal.

Some say strengthening the US-India alliance will weaken China's attempts to dominate the region.

Trump leaves India Tuesday after a state dinner in New Delhi.