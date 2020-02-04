Trump Prepares Optimistic State of the Union Address: CBN News LIVE Coverage Begins at 8:30

The end of the President's impeachment trial is in sight as the Senate prepares for Wednesday's vote. But before lawmakers make their mark, President Trump will deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress and the nation.

The theme is "The Great American Comeback" and Trump plans to tout the economy, jobs and trade deals.

In a few hours, the President will deliver his third State of the Union address just one day before the Senate votes on two articles of impeachment.

No Republican senator has indicated they will vote to convict Trump.

The odds are the vote will be down party lines which means President Trump will be acquitted.

During Monday's closing arguments, both President Trump's defense team and house managers focused on history and how they feel this impeachment will be remembered.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) slammed House Democrats' drive to impeach calling it the "most rushed, least fair" in history and said he will vote to acquit.

The Kentucky Republican did not address whether Trump's actions were inappropriate or wrong as some of his colleagues have conceded.

You can watch the president's State of the Union Address and get expert commentary from CBN News beginning at 8:30 tonight on the CBN News Channel.