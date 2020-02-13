Trump Team Builds Massive War Chest for 2020 Election, Fueled by Impeachment Outrage

Groups supporting President Donald Trump's reelection are raising enormous amounts of money, bringing in more than $60 million in January with more than $200 million on hand.

The Trump team is shattering fundraising records and they're reportedly on a path toward a goal of raising $1 billion in this political cycle.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said, “We already have 500,000 volunteers trained and activated, and this record-breaking support is helping us grow our grassroots army even more.”

The pro-Trump effort said it has gained more than 1 million new digital and direct mail donors since Democrats launched their push to impeach Trump in September 2019.

The money raised in January coincided with most of the Senate's impeachment trial which resulted in the president's acquittal earlier this month. =

The Trump team's haul and cash on hand were twice that of former President Barack Obama's campaign and the Democratic National Committee at the same point ahead of his 2012 reelection, the AP reported.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party appears to be facing a bit of financial trouble.

Whoever wins the Democratic primaries will encounter a big financial hurdle they will have to quickly overcome. The party is $6.5 million in debt. President Trump and the Republican National Committee have raised more money than Democrats by over 6 to 1. Last year alone, Trump and the RNC together pulled in more than $600 million.

Among the candidates vying for the Democratic presidential nomination, Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT), reported raising $25-plus million in January alone. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said she raised more than $6 million in just a few days after last week's debate in New Hampshire, while former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg reported collecting $4 million in four days following the Iowa caucus.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who finished worse than Sen. Elizabeth Warren in Iowa and New Hampshire, is still seeing donations roll in. His campaign reports raising $4.5 million since the start of the month.