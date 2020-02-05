What Trump Said About Religious Liberty, Late-Term Abortion, and Socialism in His Third State of the Union

CAPITOL HILL - President Donald Trump delivered his third state of the union speech last night in Congress on the eve of his impeachment vote in the Senate.

The commander-in-chief used the speech to re-launch his 2020 campaign highlighting his accomplishments in office like a booming economy, job growth, and trade deals.

He also talked about his fight to uphold religious liberty and took a powerful pro-life stand, calling on Congress to end late-term abortions.



President Trump walked into the same chamber where House Democrats voted to impeach him. He did not shake House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's hand. Pelosi left off that it was her "high honor" and "distinct privilege" when introducing the commander-in-chief. And at the end of the night she showed her disdain by tearing apart the pages of his speech as she stood behind him.

But despite delivering the State of the Union address under the cloud of impeachment – Trump did not mention it.

The president's theme was "The Great American Comeback" touting his economic success since taking office.



"The state of our union is stronger than ever before," Trump said.



Also he spoke about defending religious liberty in powerful terms stating:



"We do not tear down crosses. We do not ban symbols of faith. We do not muzzle preachers and pastors. In America, we celebrate faith. We cherish religion. We lift our voices in prayer, and we raise our sights to the Glory of God!"



Next, he called on Congress to fight for the unborn.



"I am calling on members of Congress to pass legislation finally banning the late-term abortion of babies."



Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) applauded Trump's pro-life challenge saying, "The fundamental protection of life in the United States to end, at long last, late-term abortions and certainly we can all agree on that."



And Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) said, "It was shocking to me that Democrats would not even stand to defend late-term abortions it is difficult for me to wrap my mind around that."



The absence of some Democrats did not go unnoticed, yet Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said it was important for him to attend the event, even if he disagrees with President Trump.

"I disagree with the president on many things but he's still the President of the United States and I believe it is my constitutional obligation to listen to the president and try to make the best I can to find any common ground there may be."



Lawmakers found common ground with a standing ovation for Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guiado - a surprise guest of the president.



"Mr. President please take this message back, that all Americans are united with the Venezuelan people in their righteous fight for freedom. Socialism destroys nations but always remember freedom restores the soul," Trump said.



Everyone in the chamber rose to their feet again to welcome back Sgt. Townsend Williams in a realtime surprise homecoming.

Then conservatives in the room applauded as radio host Rush Limbaugh was honored on the spot with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. That last-minute move came a day after Limbaugh revealed he's facing a battle with Stage 4 lung cancer.



"In recognition of all that you have done for our nation, the millions of people a day that you speak to and inspire, and all the incredible work that you have done for charity," Trump announced.



The address wrapped up with the House speaker making it clear what she thought of the president's speech, visibly tearing up the pages on camera.

Hice added, "Unbelievable I mean while the President is saying God Bless America, Nancy Pelosi is behind him tearing the speech up. That to me exemplifies the Democratic Party we are dealing with in Washington DC."

White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway weighed in too, accusing Pelosi of throwing a "temper tantrum". Conway said, "America saw an incorrigible child ripping up the State of the Union... I think it shows you how petty and peevish and partisan the Democratic party has become."

Meanwhile, there was at least one bright light from the Democratic side of the aisle during the president's address. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) is being praised by conservatives for breaking away from her party to stand and applaud the president when he talked about "opportunity zones" which give tax breaks for investments to help low-income areas.

The president now prepares for the outcome of the Senate's Tuesday afternoon vote on the two articles of impeachment. It appears the vote will fall down party lines which means Trump will be acquitted.