Final Day of Q & A in Trump Trial: Will Republicans Bring Swift End to Proceedings Friday? 

It looks like Senate Republicans are getting ready to pull the ripcord in President Trump's impeachment trial.

The GOP senators are facing a decision over whether to call for more witnesses or acquit. Several media outlets are reporting they are on the verge of bringing a quick and sudden end to the proceedings on Capitol Hill.

Thursday was the final day of questions and answers before the crucial vote on calling witnesses which is expected Friday.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) tried to expose the name of the still anonymous whistleblower in the public trial but was unsuccessful.

Putting forward his question to Chief Justice John Roberts, Roberts looked at the question and then responded: "The presiding officer declines to read the question as submitted." He did not say what was in the note.

Roberts had earlier told Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that he did not want to read the whistle blower's name.

"I don't know who the whistleblower is. Adam Schiff doesn't know who the whistleblower is. My question's not about the whistleblower," Paul said. "My question's about two people who were friends who worked together at the National Security Council who have been overheard talking about impeaching the president years in advance."

But the big question of the day is do the Democrats have enough votes to call witnesses?

"We need the four votes," said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) House impeachment manager. "First, the Republicans can call any witness they want right now. What they are afraid of is the witnesses we've asked for. And so that is the first step. Now if we get the four votes – I imagine there would be some negotiations."

"It seems like every question, if not every other question, gets back to the fundamental issue of relevant documents, relevant witnesses, and I think that the other side was having great trouble for days now explaining why there weren't for witnesses or documents and that got even more difficult in light of the Bolton disclosures," said Sen. Bob Casey, (D-PA)

"Did the House try to follow up on any of their witnesses or getting witnesses or subpoenas to the courts during that 33 days that Nancy Pelosi held onto their articles of impeachment? And the answer was no. And so now for them to claim they need witnesses when they didn't do their job in the House is just wrong," said Rep. Debbie Lesko, (R-AZ)

Democrats especially want to call former National Security Advisor John Bolton to testify. His upcoming book reportedly claims the president held back aid to Ukraine to pressure it to investigate his possible political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

However, there seems to be growing optimism among the Republican senators that they have the momentum to shut down the trial, but exactly how that proceeds is still anyone's guess.

"I think, by that time, people will have heard enough," Sen. John Barrasso, (R-WY), told "Fox News @ Night." "They will have learned what they need to know about this case. And the plan is for Friday to vote. And the momentum is moving to say we've heard enough. Let's move to final judgment."