House Sends Impeachment Effort and Pelosi's Prosecutors to Senate to Put Trump on Trial

After a month of delaying, Democrats in the House of Representatives finally voted Wednesday to send their articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump over to the Senate where an impeachment trial will now take place.

President Trump dismissed the impeachment effort during an event at the White House calling it a "hoax".

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi named the House prosecutors who will handle the Senate impeachment trial against Trump - all her top cohorts in the effort to remove the President. They include Democrats Adam Schiff of California and Jerrold Nadler of New York, who both led the House impeachment probe.

JUST IN: Meet the House #impeachment managers:

Rep. Adam Schiff

Rep. Jerry Nadler

Rep. Zoe Lofgren

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

Rep. Val demings

Rep. Jason Crow

Rep. Sylvia Garcia pic.twitter.com/SWTpzy33hI — Abigail Robertson (@AbigailCBN) January 15, 2020

Pelosi believes the impeachment by the House of Representatives on December 18th will stand because she claims there's even more evidence since then.

"Time has been our friend in all of this," Pelosi said. Over the weekend she gloated that no matter what happens next, President Trump has been "impeached for life" and it can never be undone.

The impeachment charges against Trump include abuse of power and obstruction of Congress and it's all linked to claims he allegedly withheld funding from Ukraine to pressure them to investigate whether Joe Biden's son was given a cushy job in an Obama administration scheme.

The newly appointed lead manager on impeachment, House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff, said a fair trial demands the consideration of more evidence. That evidence could include newly released documents from an associate of Rudy Giuliani, the President's personal attorney.

In regards to calling witnesses, Indiana Republican Sen. Mike Braun said: "if we feel that we do not have enough information, I'm fine with it."

Braun told CBN News that calling witnesses goes both ways, citing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as a potential witness due to his son Hunter's role with Ukrainian gas company Burisma. "How that can't be relevant to the discussion when there was corruption in Ukraine and are you immune from any kind of scrutiny because you're a potential political rival?" asked Braun, in reference to former Vice President Biden.

After months of closed-door meetings and public hearings, Republican senators see the trial on their side of the Hill as an opportunity to hear the rest of the story. "There's a significant desire on our side for the President to be heard," said Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt.

During the mandatory trial, strict rules are in place on the Senate floor. Cell phones are prohibited and senators are restricted from talking amongst themselves. Senators on Capitol Hill have been told to prepare for six-hour sessions.

The President wasted no time responding to Democrats Wednesday, taking to Twitter during Speaker Pelosi's announcement to call the trial "another con job," exclaiming that "all of this work was supposed to be done by the House, not the Senate!"

Trump says the whole thing is a witch hunt and he was simply asking the Ukrainian president to make sure there wasn't corruption in the government's business before releasing US funding.