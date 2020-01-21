CBN News LIVE Coverage of the Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump

Click the Video ABOVE for Live Coverage of the Senate Impeachment Trial on the CBN News Channel, beginning Tuesday afternoon.

Congressional Democrats have taken their impeachment effort against President Donald Trump to the US Senate where a trial phase is now taking place.

Democrats in the House of Representatives are sending their prosecutors to the Senate to try and convince senators to remove President Trump from office. The president's defenders will have their first chance to officially present his case since Democrats didn't allow his side during the House process.

Now Democrats are demanding the Senate call up new witnesses to testify against Trump in the Senate trial. Republicans say Democrats already called up their own witness during the House hearings and they seem unlikely to call up new ones.

CBN News is providing LIVE streaming coverage of the Senate trial

