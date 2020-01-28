Sanders Surging and Some Dems Are Scared He'll Win: 'It's Going to Be Incredibly Hard to Beat Trump'

With less than a week to go before the Iowa caucuses, socialist candidate Bernie Sanders appears to be gaining momentum in the Democratic presidential contest for the Hawkeye State.

The Iowa caucuses kick-off the Democratic contests that will decide the party's presidential candidate for 2020.

Sanders seems increasingly confident in his ability to win in Iowa. That's creating problems for his more moderate rivals, like Vice President Joe Biden, about how to take on Sanders directly.

"Suddenly, we have the Democratic establishment very nervous about this campaign. We got Wall Street nervous," Sanders told a crowd in Sioux City, according to NBC News. "They're starting to think, could this really happen?"

On Monday, Biden indirectly targeted Sanders about the multi-trillion-dollar cost of his single-payer health insurance, tuition-free college, and broad climate plans. "I don't think you win votes doing that. I think it scares the living devil out of people," Biden said while visiting Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Many Democrats worry that if Sanders gets the party's nomination, he won't be able to beat President Trump in the general election.

"He is a front-runner to win, and if he wins it's going to be incredibly hard to beat Trump and hang onto our House majority," said Matt Bennett, a co-founder of the think tank called Third Way.

A new New York Times/Siena College poll shows Sanders with a slight edge in Iowa. But other polls show him neck-and-neck with other candidates.

Sanders is also leading in New Hampshire. An NBC10 Boston/Franklin Pierce/Herald Poll shows Sanders with 29 percent support, followed by Biden at 22 percent, Elizabeth Warren at 16 percent, Pete Buttigieg at 10 percent, and Amy Klobuchar at 5 percent. The Iowa caucuses take place on Feb. 3 and New Hampshire Democrats hold their primary on Feb. 11.

It's worth noting that polls are not a solid prediction of outcomes in caucuses and primaries. The poll numbers can shift from day to day, especially in the aftermath of previous contests. In addition, please note that CBN does not endorse or oppose any candidate for political office.