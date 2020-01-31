Senate Rejects Witnesses in Trump Trial, Final Vote Could Come Wednesday

The Senate rejected calling witnesses in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial Friday, pushing one step closer to an acquittal vote that could happen next week.

The vote was 51- 49 with Sens. Mitt Romney (R-UTAH) and Susan Collins (R-ME) going against the party line to side with Democrats for witnesses.

Trump was impeached by the House last month on charges he abused power and obstructed Congress as he tried to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden, and then blocked the congressional probe of his actions.

It was a significant win for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and President Trump, bypassing what could have been a floor fight over testimony from former National Security Advisor John Bolton and other witnesses. Bolton's upcoming book reportedly claims the president held back aid to Ukraine to pressure it to investigate his possible political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

President Trump pushed back that he did nothing wrong at a rally Thursday night in Michigan.

"Remember the tax cut was the biggest tax cut in the history of our country and what do they do?" trump asked the audience. "They impeach you, explain, explain that one. We have great Republicans out there and they don't like it any better than you do. Very partisan situation. A disgrace to our country."

Sen. John Barrasso, (R-WY), told Fox News on Thursday that he thought senators had heard enough.

"I think, by that time, people will have heard enough," Barrasso said. "They will have learned what they need to know about this case. And the plan is for Friday to vote. And the momentum is moving to say we've heard enough. Let's move to final judgment."



Under a proposal negotiated Friday by party leaders, the Senate would resume Monday for final arguments, with time Monday and Tuesday for senators to speak. The final voting would be Wednesday.