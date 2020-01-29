Senators Begin Question and Answer Part of Trump Trial as Question of Calling Witnesses Remains

Senators posed questions to House impeachment managers and President Trump's defense team Wednesday, resulting in a spirited hours-long debate during the newest phase of the impeachment trial.

Until now, senators acting as jurors in the trial have had to remain silent. This was the first chance to ask questions, but on a grand scale. Senators must ask written questions only. Then they must pass them on to Chief Justice John Roberts who reads them aloud to the entire Senate.

Three out of the four Republicans who could end up siding with Democrats in calling for documents and more witnesses in the trial got to ask the first question. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) posed a question to the White House defense team around motives.

Chief Justice Roberts read the question aloud ahead of the White House response.

"How should the Senate consider more than one motive in its assessment of article 1? If there were a motive that was of public interest but also of some personal interest, we think it follows even more clearly that that cannot possibly be the basis of an impeachable defense."

White House lawyer Pat Philbin responded there's nothing wrong with the president acting on a personal as well as national interest. He declared the charge against Trump "absurd."

One of the most important questions hanging over the trial, in general, is whether it matters if there was a quid pro quo behind the US financial aid gifted to Ukraine. That's a question Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) asked the president's defense team.

Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz, a member of the White House legal team, jumped at the answer.

"Quid pro quo – If you don't do it, you don't get the money. If you do it you get the money. There's no one in this chamber that would regard that as in any way unlawful. The only thing that would make a quid pro quo unlawful is if the quo was in some way illegal," Dershowitz replied.

In short, this could take a while. In fact, senators have a total of 16 hours to pose questions to both sides.

The Big Question: Will Witnesses Be Called?

Another big question looming over all of this is whether or not the Senate will call more witnesses.

The vote on witnesses is expected to be held on Friday. But even that won't ensure witnesses will be called. There will be a separate vote held for each individual witness.

Democrats are looking for eyewitnesses – people they describe as being "in the room," including former National Security Advisor John Bolton.

Republicans are floating the idea of calling former Vice President Joe Biden or his son Hunter Biden, but that's something Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) hit back at today.

"It's a terrible argument for the president here. The House managers have argued that the president was willing to risk our national security and risk the sanctity of our elections to go after Joe Biden and his son. Now they're saying we even want to risk the solemnity of a trial in the Senate on impeachment to go after Biden and his son – it's irrelevant," Schumer said. "It's a distraction. It's running away from the truth and it's up to the Republicans and solely the Republicans to do it – we're not for it."

The Democrats' push to call Bolton as a witness comes amid reports of Bolton's soon to be released tell-all book. But its publication date is now in doubt. The White House on Wednesday released a letter to Bolton's attorney objecting to "significant amounts of classified information" in the manuscript, including at the top-secret level. Bolton and his attorney have insisted that the book does not contain any classified information.

Democrats on the Hill are warning that senators will be kicking themselves for not asking for more evidence after Bolton's book, which they say will provide key relevant information for the trial.