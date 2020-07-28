Barr Blasting 'Bogus Russiagate Scandal' and Democrats Who Are Trying to Discredit Him

US Attorney General William Barr is appearing before the House Judiciary Committee today to confront those who have tried to undermine his credibility.

He's expected to heavily criticize what he calls "the bogus Russiagate scandal" and the politicians who have come after him as a result of his attempts to discover the truth behind the matter.

Barr argues many Democrats are trying to discredit him, saying they think he's simply doing the president's bidding. He says he's only pursuing justice.

"Ever since I made it clear that I was going to do everything I could to get to the bottom of the grave abuses involved in the bogus Russiagate scandal, many of the Democrats on this committee have attempted to discredit me by conjuring up a narrative that I am simply the president's factotum who disposes of criminal cases according to his instructions," Barr is expected to say, according to prepared remarks released to the press.

Barr will also defend the federal law enforcement response to the violence in some major cities, saying "violent rioters and anarchists have hijacked legitimate protests" sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

WATCH LIVE NOW: Attorney General Bill Barr Before the Judiciary Committee