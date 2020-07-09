EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Deborah Birx Tells CBN News 3 Drugs to Fight COVID-19 in Final Human Trials

WASHINGTON - As the nation passed the 3 million mark in COVID-19 cases this week, CBN News has learned a vaccine could be closer than expected.

In an exclusive interview with CBN News, Dr. Deborah Birx, coronavirus response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said three drug candidates are in the final stage of human trials.

"We are making all of those vaccines even though we don't know if they work yet so even when we get that first signal that its safe and it works then we'll have doses that can really start by going to the most at risk," Birx explained.

The US is doing 600,000 COVID-19 tests a day. As a result, for the first time, Dr. Birx said they're able to see the full spectrum of the disease.

"We also have to remember that we've become better at treating individuals with COVID in the hospitals," Birx noted.

Treatments like Remdesivir and certain steroids have proven effective in treating the virus. Birx advises states seeing spikes, like California, Florida, and Texas to put the brakes on reopening.

The attention has now shifted to places of worship.

"Do you consider churches to be a source for spreading COVID-19," CBN News asked.

"Any gathering indoors is a potential spreading event but there has to be virus there," Birx replied.

Some churches located in hot spots are closing their doors once again and turning back to virtual services, especially with studies pointing to the potential for airborne transmission of the virus.

"If churches would move outside which the weather is beautiful and social distance outside, we know that is much safer if they would wear masks that is much safer," Birx added.

Birx said the US government could have the answer on antibodies by early fall. She recommends that people who have recovered from COVID-19 donate plasma which could be critical to those fighting the virus.

