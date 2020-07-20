First Daughter Volunteers at Faith-Based DC Dream Center

WASHINGTON - Ivanka Trump volunteered at the faith-based DC Dream Center to distribute food to underserved communities impacted by COVID-19.

“Great day volunteering at the local DC Dream Center and distributing Farmers to Families Food Boxes to the last mile of need,” Ivanka tweeted. “This program is creating a link between hungry families and struggling farmers affected by COVID-19.”

The First Daughter helped load fresh produce, milk, and meat into 500 boxes.

She was joined by city and church leaders including Pastor Paula White.

“The Families have never received this quality of food and if you could see the smiles, the tears, the testimony, it makes a world a difference,” White said.

Farmers to Family Food Box announced it just reached 5 million boxes distributed for families affected by the pandemic.

