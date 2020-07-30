Trump Proposes Election 'Delay': Here's What the 20th Amendment to the US Constitution Says

President Trump is making headlines with a morning tweet in which he questioned whether the US should consider delaying the November presidential election due to voter fraud concerns.

He tweeted, "With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???"

Trump's tweet comes on the heels of widespread vote-counting problems after New York's mail-in-voting election which was caused by the pandemic.

New York Democrat candidate Suraj Patel, who is running against US Rep. Carolyn Maloney, is suing over the mail-in voting problems, pointing out that 30 percent of mail-in ballots received in his Brooklyn congressional district were discarded.

President Trump's Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany blasted New York's vote counting as an "absolute catastrophe" and a reason to question voting by mail.



The US presidential election is always slated for the Tuesday after the first Monday in November. That's mandated by federal law so it would require an act of Congress to change, and with Democrats controlling the House of Representatives, that seems unlikely.

Inauguration Day Is January 20, No Matter What

One way or another, the presidential inauguration for the next US president will take place on Jan. 20, 2021 as mandated by the 20th Amendment to the United States Constitution.

The 20th Amendment states:

Section 1. The terms of the President and Vice President shall end at noon on the 20th day of January, and the terms of Senators and Representatives at noon on the 3d day of January, of the years in which such terms would have ended if this article had not been ratified; and the terms of their successors shall then begin.

Due to the pandemic, there's been a push by some states to mail ballots or absentee request forms to all registered voters. Previously, voters needed to request an absentee ballot, verifying their ID in order to vote.

US Attorney General William Barr told a House committee this week he believes there is “a high risk” that mail-in voting would lead to “massive” fraud. “If you have wholesale mail-in voting, it substantially increases the risk of fraud,” he said.

President Trump has called remote voting the “biggest risk” to his reelection. He told supporters in Arizona last month, “This will be, in my opinion, the most corrupt election in the history of our country."