Trump Shakes Up Campaign - Here's Why He Just Replaced His Campaign Manager

President Trump has shaken up his campaign with less than four months before the election. He's replacing campaign manager Brad Parscale who had been increasingly sidelined in recent weeks.

The move comes after a Trump political rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma last month which only drew 6,200 people after Parscale said more than a million people requested tickets.

Parscale will be replaced by veteran Republican operative Bill Stepien who served as field director for Trump's 2016 campaign. Parscale will reportedly continue working on the campaign, focusing more on the digital targeting of voters.

The staff change is not expected to change the day to day operations of the campaign.

Meanwhile, there's another possible concern for the Trump Campaign – the pandemic is reportedly taking a toll on the president's standing with voters.

All polls need to be taken with a grain of salt since some voters are unlikely to voice their opinions in these divisive times, but the latest poll from Quinnipiac University shows his job approval slipping to 36 percent, giving Democrat rival Joe Biden a big lead. CBN's Chief Political Analyst David Brody points out the methodology of that Quinnipiac poll is questionable since it had a +10 Democrat differential.

On the flip side, one recent poll showed 8 out of 10 evangelical voters say they still plan to vote for Trump. White evangelical Christian voters make up some of the president's most ardent supporters.

That Pew Research Center survey shows approval for the president slipping among white evangelicals amid the COVID-19 pandemic and protests over racial injustice. But 82 percent of them still say they're leaning toward voting for the president in the November election.

WATCH: Timothy Head, Executive Director for the Faith & Freedom Coalition Explains Evangelical Support for Trump