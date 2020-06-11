As Trump and Biden Hit the Campaign Trail Amid Pandemic, Juneteenth Flap Emerges

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump returns to the campaign trail next week with a planned rally in Tulsa, OK.

The campaign event is set for June 19 which is drawing fire from critics who point out it's "Juneteenth", the same date when African Americans marked the end of slavery.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) tweeted, "This isn't just about a link to white supremacists. He's throwing them a welcome home party."

"The African American community is very near and dear to his heart," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said. "At these rallies, he often shares the great work he has done for minority communities."

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) said he looks forward to being in Tulsa next week with the commander-in-chief.

"Oklahoma, in the heart of the nation, is the right place to have a conversation about race, and is the future of our nation," Lankford said.

Joe Biden is also on the campaign trail amid the COVID-19 pandemic. At the Philadelphia Enterprise Center, he talked about his plans to get the country back on track if elected in November.

"The proposal I put forward will create 10 million new jobs, not 6 bucks an hour, but 40 or 50 bucks an hour," Biden said.

The Biden campaign has not announced any plans to hold large rallies like his opponent. After Oklahoma, Trump will make stops in Florida, Arizona, and North Carolina.

