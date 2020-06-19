Trump Rally Pushes Forward Despite Spike in COVID-19 Cases

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is pushing forward with his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday despite the state facing a record-high number of coronavirus cases.

On Friday, the Oklahoma Supreme Court rejected a legal bid to stop the rally over health concerns

"We are all on board going to Oklahoma," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said. "We are taking appropriate measures like hand sanitizers and temperature checks and masking provided at the door."

One million tickets were requested and 100,000 expected to attend. Supporters traveled from as far as California and have already lined up outside.

"I really thought this was an important rally for me to go to," Blake Markell said. "It's the 9th one I've been to, but after being away from rallies so long."

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP!

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Live Events!

The Oklahoma National Guard was even called in to help with security.

Trump tweeted "any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene!"

"The mayor noted that individuals from groups that have been involved in violent and destructive behavior in other states are planning to travel to Tulsa for the purpose of causing unrest in and around the rally and that's an unacceptable proposition," McEnany said. "We will not see anything like we saw in Minnesota where an Auto Zone was lit on fire."

We encourage readers who wish to comment on our material to do so through our Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram accounts. God bless you and keep you in His truth.