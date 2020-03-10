Biden and Sanders Battle for Delegates Today in Six Primary Contests

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are battling at the polls today in the next big round of Democratic presidential primaries. It's not as big as Super Tuesday was, but it's still significant as Democratic voters in six states weigh-in, including Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Idaho, and Washington state.

Both candidates scored major endorsements in recent days, including Civil Rights leader Jesse Jackson for Sanders and Senators Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Cory Booker (D-NJ) for Biden.

Sanders needs a big win in Michigan. Both candidates are hoping to win the big prize in The Wolverine State, but four polls show Biden has a double-digit lead.

"Michigan, I'm counting on you in a big way!" Biden said at a recent campaign rally.

The two candidates are battling over Sanders' "Medicare for All" proposal as the coronavirus dominates the headlines.

"Think about the insanity of a system where, today, somebody wakes up and maybe they think they have the symptoms of coronavirus, yet they cannot afford to go to a doctor," Sanders said.

"His "Medicare for All" push which would be a long and expensive slog, if it could get done at all," Biden remarked.

Sanders disputes the idea he could drop out of he doesn't win Michigan. But he also faces other tough battles with Biden in upcoming key primaries, including Florida, Ohio, and Illinois on March 17.

CBN News will be covering the Democratic primaries Tuesday evening. Be sure to check CBNNews.com for the latest election results tonight beginning at 8:00 Eastern.