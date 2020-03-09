Biden and Sanders Battle for Votes as Next Big Round of Primaries Comes Tuesday

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are on the campaign trail before tomorrow's next round of Democratic presidential primaries. It's not as big as Super Tuesday was, but it's still going to be significant as Democratic voters in six states weigh in.

Sanders is focusing on the big prize, Michigan, after getting an endorsement from civil rights leader Jesse Jackson.

Sanders tweeted, "It is one of the honors of my life to be supported by Rev. Jesse Jackson, a hero to me who has put his life on the line for 50 years fighting for justice. Together, we can, we must and we will defeat the most dangerous president in the history of this country."

Jackson even joined Sanders at a campaign stop in Grand Rapids, Michigan. "I stand with Bernie Sanders today because he stood with me. I stand with him because he stands with you," Jackson said.

But Biden also got another key endorsement from a former rival, Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA). Harris announced in a Twitter video, "I have decided that I am, with great enthusiasm going to endorse Joe Biden for President of the United States."

Biden has also been endorsed by many other former campaign rivals, including Pete Buttigieg, Michael Bloomberg, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O'Rourke, and Cory Booker.

Ahead of the big vote in Michigan, the governor of that state is also supporting the former vice president.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tweeted, "We need a president who will show up and fight for Michiganders, and @JoeBiden has proven time and again that he has our back. I am proud to both endorse him and announce that I will be joining his campaign as a co-chair."

Whitmer commended Biden's efforts to increase access to health care while he served with the Obama administration, Politico reports.

"I think we all know Michigan is incredibly important," Whitmer said. "All roads to the White House lead through my state, and I want to make sure that we've got a strong ability to help impact where we are headed as a nation."



Biden attended a Sunday church service at a predominantly African-American church in another primary state – Mississippi.

He also spoke at Tougaloo College in Tougaloo, MS where he was greeted with applause and chants of "We Want Joe!" from the audience.

Black voters played a major role in giving Biden's campaign a new lease on life after his wins in South Carolina and the Super Tuesday primaries.

On March 10, Democratic voters from Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, and Washington state will all be heading to the polls.