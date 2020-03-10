Is Trump at Risk After Contact with Leaders Self-Quarantining Due to Coronavirus Concerns? 

President Trump is urging Americans to "stay calm" after meeting Tuesday with the leaders of 10 health insurance companies. He was also on Capitol Hill trying to win support for proposals to counter coronavirus, and answering questions about his own health.

Trump's incoming Chief of Staff Mark Meadows along with several members of Congress who have had contact with President Trump are now self-quarantined after they interacted with an infected person who attended the CPAC conference outside DC a week and a half ago.

This raised questions if the president himself is at risk.

The White House released a statement saying "the president has not received COVID-19 testing" because he did not have "prolonged close contact" with any known confirmed COVID-19 patient, "nor does he have any symptoms."

"I don't think it's a big deal, I would do it, I don't feel any reason, I feel extremely good," Trump said. "I feel very good but I guess it's not a big deal to get tested and something I would to. I spoke to the White House doctor, terrific guy, talented guy and he sees no reason to do it – there is no symptoms, no anything."

The commander-in-chief sat down with health insurance companies that agreed to waive co-pays and no surprise billing from coronavirus testing.

Proposal to Boost the Economy

President Trump also promised a big stimulus package. He is discussing with lawmakers a payroll tax cut, loans for small businesses and helping the airline, cruise and hotel industries.

"We are working very closely with the cruise line industry, very very close, they are taking strong steps in terms of people going on and off but they are spending a lot of money and working very hard and we are going to be helping that industry. Likewise, with the airline industry, they are taking very strong steps for people coming into our country even getting off the planes so we are working very closely with them, we are helping them," Trump said.

The president is trying to take steps to keep the economy going in the face of uncertainty. But critics of this stimulus proposal fear it could drive the deficit to $2 trillion or more.