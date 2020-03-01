'The Best is Yet to Come': Trump Tells Conservative Faithful

President Trump spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday, America's largest annual gathering of conservatives.

He began his speech by calling out his adversaries like the "fake news" and "crooked politicians," complaining about being mistreated by political enemies, CBS News reports.

The Guardian reports that while addressing the audience, Trump mentioned it being "sort of a miracle" that he has accomplished so much despite all he's endured.

"Maybe it's right there, right?" he asked, pointing upwards. "Thank you, God."

Trump’s speech fit right into the theme of this year's CPAC: America vs. Socialism.

He warned that specific form of government that's gaining popularity among America's younger voters, would do great damage if it gains power here.

He said its proponents desire to, "Impose a fanatical code of political correctness, bombard our citizens with fake news propaganda, and implement policies that would turn America very quickly into a large-scale Venezuela."

Trump then lined up what he said those socialists' goals are. He stated, "They want to take away your money, take away your choice, take away your speech, take away your guns, take away your religion, take away your history, take away your future and take away ultimately your freedom."

Dozens of booths and tables jammed the convention area, while conservative activists worked one on one with those on the crowded conference floor.

Some sold items like caps and bumper stickers although as CBN's Paul Strand observed the biggest products offered were more along the lines of ideas, opportunities, and causes.

But no matter the causes pushed at CPAC, it's pretty much all intended for the Red State voters and activists packed into the conference facility along the Potomac River. Because the issues discussed there will likely be priorities in the upcoming elections.

At the end, President Trump assured everyone that America is thriving and promised that "the best is yet to come."

"With your help and the good Lord's Grace we will continue to push onward to our nation's magnificent destiny. We will continue to make our republic the inspiration to glory and the envy of the world. As long as we are confident in our values, loyal to our citizens and faithful to our God, there is no limit to what we can achieve," he said.