These 2 Candidates Dropped Out This Weekend as Democrats Prepare for Super Tuesday

Former Vice President Joe Biden heads into tomorrow's Super Tuesday primaries with some momentum after dominating the South Carolina primary Saturday. But Biden's comeback win wasn't the only big news in the Democratic presidential contest as two top contenders have dropped out.



Now all the focus is on Super Tuesday as voters in 14 states cast ballots. Voters in states like North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, and California are preparing to head to the polls, and more than a third of the total number of Democratic delegates will be decided.

After losing badly in the early contests like Iowa and New Hampshire, Biden heads into Super Tuesday after winning South Carolina by almost 30%.



"This campaign is taking off, so join us!" an excited Biden told the crowd after the results came in. "The days of Donald Trump's divisiveness will soon be over."



Biden's campaign says they raised more than five million dollars after his Saturday win. His supporters are predicting more good things to come.



"I think it really shows the country that we're on the path to success," Biden supporter Robert Lewis told CBN News.



Biden supporters are also touting his electability.



"He's the only candidate who can beat Donald Trump," claims Georgetown student Annalise Myre.



Billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer put his best efforts, including tens of millions of dollars, into a big win in South Carolina, but after finishing third, he called it quits Saturday night.



But the biggest news came when Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out Sunday night. He was in third place in the national delegate count behind Sen. Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, but he couldn't see a clear path to victory.



"I will no longer seek to be the Democratic nominee for president but I will do everything in my power to ensure we have a new Democratic president come January," announced Buttigieg.



As the field narrows, Steyer and Buttigieg's exits could be troubling for Bernie Sanders.



"I'm just not confident that he can beat Donald Trump, number one, just flat out, and he didn't resonate with me," Steyer supporter Nocola Hemphill told CBN News.



Many of their former supporters tell CBN News they're wary of Sanders' plans, like "Medicare For All".



"Don't throw us in a system if we don't want it," said Buttigieg supporter Joshelyn James.



The Biden campaign stands ready to expand their base. "We are very much alive!" declared Biden Saturday.



Most Democrats seem willing to back the eventual nominee – no matter who that is.



"We're all going to come together as Democrats and support the ticket," predicts Biden supporter Charles McClam.



For the candidates still in the race who don't win a sizable portion of the delegates on Super Tuesday, this could be the end of the line.