'Women Deserve the Truth' About Abortion: Loeffler, Blackburn Introduce 'Woman's Right to Know Act'

On Wednesday, Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) introduced legislation that would require abortion providers to inform expectant mothers of the medical risks of an abortion, as well as the gestational age of the unborn child, and its development features.

The measure is known as the "Woman's Right to Know Act" would set national standards requiring all abortion providers to (1) explain all the medical risks associated with an abortion procedure. (2) Inform the patient of the current gestational age and development features of the unborn child, and (3) present this medical information at least 24 hours prior to an abortion procedure.

The bill is modeled after the Georgia state law with the same name (House Bill 197). There are currently 34 states that require medical counseling for the mother before an abortion is performed.

"A patient's ability to give informed consent is a core principle of modern medical practice," Loeffler said. "The 'Woman's Right to Know Act' provides accurate medical advice and counseling to those who seek an elective abortion. Without it, we are unable to ensure that every woman is fully informed of the consequences of their potentially life-altering decision. Through this legislation, patients will have a comprehensive understanding of pregnancy options and information at their disposal. There is no reason that this information shouldn't be provided upfront when having such an important conversation."

Blackburn says the legislation will mandate that abortion providers inform a woman considering the procedure about all the medical risks of an abortion.

"The consequences of an abortion are grave and irreversible to both the mental and physical health of the mother and child," the Tennessee senator explained. "Tragically, the abortion industry sees a financial incentive to encourage a mother to have an abortion. By requiring that physicians and expectant mothers have a discussion about the lasting effects of elective abortion, we can ensure that women are well-informed before choosing to proceed."

The abortion industry has often fought against having to offer pregnant women ultrasounds or having to share the more negative aspects of an abortion.

The proposed bill to enhance informed consent protections for patients has received praise from pro-life groups across the country.

"National Right to Life commends Sens. Loeffler and Blackburn for introducing the Woman's Right to Know Act," said Carol Tobias, president of the National Right to Life Committee. "Numerous states have established laws ensuring that a mother is given a chance to consider all of her options and receive important information to help her make an informed decision. We support the effort to make this a nation-wide protection – one critical in saving the lives of innocent children and ensuring that women have a right to know the facts about their unborn child."

"Women deserve the truth. Withholding facts about the very serious health risks associated with abortion procedures and the scientific truth about the baby developing in their womb benefits no one except abortion businesses who prey on women making life-altering decisions," said Joshua Edmonds, executive director of Georgia Life Alliance. "If the argument that abortion should be 'safe, legal, and rare' is a genuine one, then we look forward to supporting the Woman's Right to Know Act from senators on both sides of the aisle."

"We are so thankful to Senators Loeffler and Blackburn for introducing this legislation that will protect women from this dangerous procedure," said the Honorable Marilyn Musgrave, Susan B. Anthony List vice president of government affairs. "Women deserve to be notified of the medical risks involved in abortion and receive a full disclosure regarding the development of the child within them. We wholeheartedly support the Woman's Right to Know Act and urge Senators to stand behind this commonsense legislation that sets reasonable standards for the abortion industry."

The Woman's Right to Know Act is the first bill Loeffler introduced in the US Senate since she was sworn in less than two months ago on January 6. Co-sponsors of the bill include Senators Joni Ernst (R-IA), Jim Inhofe (R-OK), Rick Scott (R-FL), Mike Braun (R-IN), and James Lankford (R-OK).

The legislation is supported by the Susan B. Anthony List, National Right to Life Committee, March for Life, Georgia Life Alliance, Heritage Action for America, the Family Research Council and the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.