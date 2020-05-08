2 Aides Close to Trump and Pence Test Positive for Coronavirus

A member of the military working closely with President Donald Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus. And someone close to Vice President Mike Pence has also just tested positive.

The man close to Trump was his personal valet, but the president says there's no cause for concern. "I've had very little contact, personal contact, with this gentleman. I know who he is - good person," Trump said Thursday.

The person who has worked near to Pence is reportedly one of his staff members, according to NBC News.

The White House says Trump and Pence had tested negative for the virus and “remain in good health” after Trump's valet tested positive. It's not clear if they've tested negative again since Pence's staff member tested positive.

But Trump and Pence will now be tested daily for the coronavirus. They previously took weekly tests for the virus. White House staff members who work with the president closely will also now be tested daily.

These are the latest known instances where a person who has come in close proximity to the president has tested positive since several guests at his private Florida club were diagnosed with COVID-19 in early March.

The White House instituted safety protocols nearly two months ago to protect the nation’s political leaders.