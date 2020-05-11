Coronavirus in the White House: Is the President At Risk?

Trump administration officials say Vice President Mike Pence will be at the White House today despite an earlier report he would be working from home and self-isolating after an aide tested positive for the Coronavirus last week.

Even though the vice president will be on the job, administration officials say Pence is voluntarily keeping his distance from other people.

Pence has repeatedly tested negative for COVID-19 since his exposure.

Both President Trump's personal valet and the vice president's press secretary, Katie Miller, have tested positive for coronavirus.

President Trump has had contact with both people in the past week.

Meanwhile, the Navy's top admiral and three key members of the Coronavirus Task Force are self-isolating or working from home after possible exposure to COVID-19: Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield, and FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn.

All are considered at relatively low risk for infection.

On ABC's "This Week" program, Lawrence Alan Kudlow, director of the United States National Economic Council, was asked if he and other White House staffers will be following their example.

"Well, we will take the advice of the White House medical unit, which is the best in the business. There may be. I don't want to rule anything in or rule anything out," Kudlow replied.

Senior White House Adviser Kevin Hassett admitted, "It is scary to go to work. You know, it's a small, crowded place. It's, you know, it's a little bit risky. But you have to do it because you have to serve your country."

Among new White House guidelines are testing anyone who sees the president. The White House is also asking more staff members to work from home, increasing the use of masks and beginning more rigorous screening of anyone who enters the White House grounds.

Chief of Staff Mark Meadows says enough is being done to protect the president.

"I can tell you, this is probably the safest place that you can come to," Meadows said.

The White House has already instituted daily Coronavirus tests for the president and vice president, and for those closest to Trump.

After Pence's press secretary tested positive, President Trump said he was "not worried" about the virus spreading in the White House.

Nonetheless, officials are stepping up safety protocols.