Democrats Seek Grand Jury Evidence in Quest for New Possible Impeachment Push

Congressional Democrats told the US Supreme Court Monday they need grand jury evidence from special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe as part of their ongoing impeachment investigation.

The court filing said if the Mueller info reveals new evidence, the House Judiciary Committee may consider recommending new articles of impeachment against President Trump.

The filing comes after a federal appeals court said that the committee had a "compelling need" to view the secret witness testimony.

The Justice Department has asked the high court to block the release of the documents saying it would suffer "irreparable harm" if it had to turn over the grand-jury records before the justices had decided whether to take up the appeal.

Meanwhile, Attorney General William Barr says he does not expect criminal probes of either former President Barack Obama or Vice President Joe Biden in the Justice Department's investigation of the FBI's conduct in the Russia probe.

Barr, speaking Monday at an unrelated news conference and responding to a question about Trump's allegations, repeated his belief that "what happened to the president" as a result of the FBI's investigation into whether his 2016 campaign conspired with Russia was "abhorrent" and a "grave injustice." He has appointed John Durham, the US Attorney for Connecticut, to investigate whether crimes were committed as intelligence and law enforcement officials examined Russian election interference.

President Trump says the Obama administration orchestrated the probe at the highest levels. Barr says there's no evidence of any criminal wrongdoing.

"As long as I'm Attorney General, the criminal justice system will not be used for partisan political ends," he said.

"We live in a very divided country right now, and I think that it is critical that we have an election where the American people are allowed to make a decision, a choice, between President Trump and Vice President Biden based on a robust debate of policy issues," Barr said. "And we cannot allow this process to be hijacked by efforts to drum up criminal investigations of either candidate."

Barr's comments come as Democrats and some former law enforcement officials have accused the attorney general of politicizing decisions and doing Trump's bidding at the Justice Department.