House Democrats Passing Divisive Bill that GOP Calls 'a $3 Trillion Left-Wing Wish List'

House Democrats are passing their massive $3 trillion coronavirus bill Friday evening. President Trump has already promised to veto it as Republicans say it's way off track.

The measure comes as a new report reveals a record collapse in retail sales, with purchases tumbling 16.4 percent between March and April. According to the Commerce Department, retail sales over the past 12 months are down 21.6 percent with restaurants, clothing companies, and electronics and furniture stores hit the hardest.

The previous coronavirus economic aid bills passed in Congress with bipartisan support, but not this one. It's more expensive than all four of the prior coronavirus bills combined.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has blasted it as "a $3 trillion dollar left-wing wish list," highlighting measures like government cash for illegal immigrants.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) agreed, saying the bill is more about instituting liberal policies than helping coronavirus victims, pointing out that it "adds funding for Planned Parenthood."

"This is the most liberal wishlist that has nothing to do with COVID-19," he continued. Other controversial measures in the bill include mandating vote-by-mail and granting banking rights to the marijuana industry.

Dr. James Dobson is highly critical of both the price tag and the agenda he sees in the so-called coronavirus relief bill. "Make no mistake, $3 trillion is a breathtaking amount of money. It is appalling the Democrats are willing to mortgage the future of our children and grandchildren, all to ram through a socialist agenda that runs counter to the wishes of most Americans, not to mention the Constitution of the United States!"

Still, McConnell told Fox News there's a "high likelihood" Congress will do another coronavirus aid bill which would include Republican proposals.

And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said the Democrats will be in talks with Republicans. "We'll pass it the House and then we'll negotiate, as we go forward," she said.

The Democratic bill is the largest such measure in history, with some estimates placing it around $3.5 trillion in deficit spending. Debt hawks are warning that America is getting closer and closer to a point of no return as the US national debt has already soared to $25 trillion.

On a side note, House Democrats were also voting on letting members vote by proxy, to avoid returning to DC during the pandemic.