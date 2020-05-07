Justice Dept Dropping Michael Flynn's Criminal Case - Here's Why

The US Justice Department is dropping its tainted criminal case against Michael Flynn – President Trump's first national security adviser.

While the Russia investigation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller was unable to find evidence of collusion between the Trump camp and Russia, the probe itself left a number of casualties in its wake, including Flynn.

The move to drop the case comes after an internal FBI note was revealed that seemed to indicate that Flynn had been intentionally targeted in an effort to force him into a lie.

Last week, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany argued, "We have a handwritten FBI note that says, quote, ‘We need to get Flynn to lie,’ quote, ‘And get him fired’.”

Now an AP Exclusive report reveals the US attorney reviewing the Flynn case, Jeff Jensen, has submitted a formal recommendation to US Attorney General William Barr that the case against Flynn should be dropped.

“Through the course of my review of General Flynn’s case, I concluded the proper and just course was to dismiss the case,” Jensen said in a statement. “I briefed Attorney General Barr on my findings, advised him on these conclusions, and he agreed.”

The AP reports that the following conclusion was reached:

That Flynn’s interview by the FBI was “untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn” and that the interview was “conducted without any legitimate investigative basis.”

President Trump has said he believes Flynn has now been exonerated.

"General Flynn was under an enormous pressure and it was an artificial pressure because what they did to General Flynn was a disgrace, it was a total disgrace, it's shocking," Trump said. "What they tried to do to destroy him and to hurt this presidency was — there has never been anything like it. An absolute disgrace."

