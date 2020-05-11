New Safety Measures Within the White House as the Country Begins to Reopen

WASHINGTON - There are growing concerns about infections at the White House after Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller tested positive.

She is the second person in the West Wing to do so.

"It is scary to go to work," said Kevin Hassett, Senior Economic Advisor. "I was not part of the White House in March. I think I'd be a lot safer if I was sitting at home than I would be going to the West Wing. But, you know, it's a time when people have to step up and serve their country."

But some Administration officials insist the People's House is safe.

"I can tell you, this is probably the safest place that you can come to," said White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

"I'm not worried, no I'm not worried," said President Donald Trump.

The White House is now considering new rules for workers including social distancing during meetings. More White House Aids and Secret Service Agents will also start wearing masks.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is in quarantine, so is CDC Director Robert Redfield and FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn.

All three are set to testify Tuesday before the Senate via video conference.

Outside of DC, 45 states have eased restrictions.

On Monday, Michigan will reopen manufacturing and in Indiana, bars, and restaurants can resume at half capacity.

This comes as President Trump continues to push that it's time to reopen the country.