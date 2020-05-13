Pelosi's $3 Trillion Whopper: GOP Protests Grab Bag of Democrats' 'Pet Priorities'

As the Senate grapples with how quickly the country can safely re-open during the pandemic, Democrats in the House are pushing for another massive economic relief package that's projected to cost a whopping $3 trillion.

"We must think big for the people now because if we don't, it will cost more in lives and livelihood later. Not acting is the most expensive course," Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said during a press conference Tuesday.

The bill includes financial aid for state and local governments, assistance for mortgage and rent and more cash payments to Americans.

Republicans aren't convinced, saying more government spending isn't the answer since Congress has already borrowed trillions of dollars for relief spending. That means trillions of dollars have been added to the US national debt as a result.

"Look, we can't spend enough money to prop this economy up forever. People need to be able to begin to be productive again," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

Republicans had no input on the bill and call it a "liberal wish list" and a grab bag of Democrats' "pet priorities," referring to measures like expanding voting by mail and funding for government arts and humanities programs.

"In terms of the House Phase Four Bill, it's got so much unrelated to coronavirus, it is dead on arrival here in terms of a viable idea," said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

This would be the fifth coronavirus relief package and the costs from the previous bills are starting to show up. The federal deficit for the month of April alone was a staggering $738 billion.

