Senate Committee OKs Subpoena for Hunter Biden to Testify About Ukraine

A Senate committee has given the green light to issue a subpoena to Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. It's part of a Republican-led investigation into the former vice president's youngest son.

They want to talk with him about his time working with Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, during the Obama administration.

Democrats say the move is designed to damage Joe Biden's reputation, who is the party's presumptive 2020 nominee.

The subpoena passed the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday in an 8-6 party-line vote.

The chairman of the Republican-led panel, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), has repeatedly insisted that the investigation is not designed to hurt Biden. Another member of the committee, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said at the vote that "we need to get to the truth about the Bidens' relationship with Burisma. These hearings will provide the Senate with the full picture."

Dems Still Trying to Find New Evidence Against Trump

Meanwhile, the US Supreme Court has temporarily prevented congressional Democrats from obtaining secret grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

The court's unsigned order granted the Trump administration's request to keep previously undisclosed details from the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election out of the hands of Democratic lawmakers, at least until early summer.

The court will decide then whether to extend its hold and schedule the case for arguments in the fall. If it does, it's likely the administration will be able to put off the release of any materials until after Election Day.

The House Judiciary Committee told the high court they needed the evidence as part of an ongoing investigation.

The court filing said if the Mueller info reveals new evidence, the committee may consider recommending new articles of impeachment against President Trump.

