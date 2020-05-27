Would More Congressional Aid Be an Incentive for Workers Not to Go Back?

Most Americans are ready to go back to work, but some argue that congressional relief is tempting many to stay home.

The CARES Act boosted unemployment payments by $600 a week giving some people a higher monthly income than they'd make at their jobs.

In their latest House-passed relief bill, Democrats want to extend those payments through January of next year. The Trump administration believes the increase discourages people from going back to work.

On CBN's Faith Nation program, Democrat Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware said Senate Republicans have made it clear they don't like the Democrat proposals.

"When the Senate gets back into session next week, we'll be debating vigorously about what makes the most sense. Is it extending the small business loans? Is it extending unemployment insurance? Is it extending the individual stimulus checks that went out once to about 80 percent of Americans?" Coons said.

"In the end, this is going to be a subject of vigorous negotiations between the administration, the House, and the Senate," he said.

Sen. Coons is also working with South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham on legislation to encourage nations to close wet markets, which slaughter and sell wild animals. The coronavirus is believed to have started its spread from a wet market in Wuhan, China.

