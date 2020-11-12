'A Major Deal, Serious Allegations': Trump Legal Team Member Weighs in on Post-Election Challenges

A member of President Donald Trump's legal team is pointing to potential voting problems that could reverse the current state of the election – for example, allegations about voting machines in nearly 40 states.

During a recent interview with CBN News, Jordan Sekulow said, "You could imagine how that could change the outcome of an election."

Sekulow is a member of President Donald Trump's legal team and the executive director of the American Center for Law and Justice.

He said the post-election legal fight is a serious situation.

"When Georgia announced a full recount, hand recount, but also an audit of their vote, that is a major deal," he said.

"And so, that's a state that could flip. There are people that have done the statistics that could flip for President Trump," Sekulow continued. "There's the cases out of Pennsylvania."

"There are very serious allegations coming with the voting machines as well, that actually, if you use the electronic ballot, but you get that piece of paper, and then you stick it into that machine – 37 states use a machine that's been reporting problems," he said.

It could be a while before we know exactly who is president of the United States. Election results have not been officially certified, and the courts need to weigh in on the legal challenges, for example, those in Pennsylvania.

"There's a number of legal challenges there, but one is already at the Supreme Court," Sekulow told CBN News Wednesday. "And a stay that was put in place Friday by Justice Alito is still in effect as (of) the time we're talking together right now."

"And that was a stay to segregate all the late-arriving mail-in ballots," he continued. "You could count them, but you could not include them in the actual total votes."

Legal challenges also exist in Arizona, Michigan, and Nevada, and then there's Georgia's hand recount, which Sekulow said could result in a lawsuit.

"In the beginning, you heard all these accusations of things happening all across the country," he explained. "Is it machines? Is it people that are doing the wrong thing? Are there missing ballots? Are there extra ballots? Are dead people voting? Sharpie issues, all these different things."

"Then you give us a week, and we've kind of started to put together the actual legal cases that are going to be brought in court, either by the RNC, the Trump campaign or the president's legal team," Sekulow continued.

Sekulow encourages all Americans to be patient with the process.

"So I ask people to give us the same amount of time that the Bush campaign had back in 2000; it was 37 days," he explained. "We're about eight days in to this."

"Take it all with a grain of salt," Sekulow continued. "Let the attorneys do their job, and again we're going to make sure that the vote, the integrity of the vote is secured, whether that is a vote ultimately that favors President Trump or Joe Biden."

Sekulow told CBN News there are only two ways this legal situation ends.

"It either ends with a kind of massive Supreme Court case, where they actually include I think a lot of these cases from different states together," he said. "They do a multi-hour case, which they're doing some of right now because they're doing everything by conference call."

"Or it will end at the lower court levels," Sekulow said. "And so again it kinda goes all the way up, or these lawsuits kind of go midway and don't get above that."

"And if they don't make it all the way to the Supreme Court, it means that probably Joe Biden is president of the United States," he concluded.