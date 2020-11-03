Kelly Projected to Defeat McSally in Arizona, Giving Democrats Another Senate Takeaway

In the race for Arizona's US Senate seat, Democratic Candidate Mark Kelly is the projected winner against Republican Sen. Martha McSally who held the seat after Arizona's governor appointed her to replace the late John McCain in 2018.

Fox News reports that numbers released by state elections officials show Kelly has obtained 55% of the votes cast, with McSally obtaining about 45% as Election Day closes.

The Arizona Central reports McSally, the first female US fighter pilot to fly in combat, trailed Kelly, a former astronaut, in 41 out of 42 publicly released polls conducted this year. Kelly held a strong fundraising advantage, pulling in $82 million to McSally's $50 million this cycle.

Some of the main issues taking Arizona voters to the polls included immigration and the US-Mexico border, COVID-19, the economy, and Native American reservations.

If the result holds, then this special election victory for Kelly means he will fill the remainder of McCain's sixth term, which ends in January 2023.