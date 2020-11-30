Biden Pushes Ahead With Building a New Administration

Joe Biden named leaders of his economic team on Monday after choosing his communications team over the weekend.

Biden hopes to stabilize an American economy affected by the coronavirus with his incoming economic team, which includes former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who would be the first female treasury secretary.

If confirmed, Cecilia Rouse, the pick for Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers would also make history, becoming the first black woman to lead the department.

And there's a nod to the left with Neera Tanden, who runs the Progressive Center for American Progress as director of Office of Management and Budget.

Diversity is clearly a priority as the senior communications staff is an all-woman lineup with former Obama administration official Jen Psaki set to take over as press secretary.

Biden has nominated the first woman, Avril Haines, to lead the nation's intelligence community.

In another milestone, former Vice President Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) also received their first presidential daily intelligence briefing Monday.

The process was initially delayed given challenges to election results.

A $3 million recount in Wisconsin that was paid for by the Trump campaign has turned up 87 more votes for Biden.

In Pennsylvania, it lost another court challenge on mail-in ballots.

President Trump's former head of cybersecurity, who was fired, is now piling on about the president's insistence that voting machines were rigged.

Chris Krebs, the administration's former US director of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security, said, "There was no indication or evidence that there was any sort of hacking or compromise of election systems on, before or after Nov 3. We did a good job. We did it right."

President Trump, his allies, and private litigators have now lost at least 31 cases contesting the election or alleging fraud in five states.

Meanwhile, as Biden focuses on his transition, he's recovering from a twisted ankle that happened while playing with his dog over the weekend.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories