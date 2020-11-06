Biden Takes Lead in GA as Vote Margins Tighten, GOP in Nevada Alleges Thousands of Cases of Voter Fraud

The votes are still being counted in the presidential election and as more ballots add up in the battleground states, the margins are going down.

In his first press conference since election night, President Trump maintained he's won. "If you count the legal votes, I easily win," Trump said.

Critics call Trump's claims "baseless" and "unfounded," however, instances of voter fraud are beginning to be reported.

The Republican Party in Nevada announced Thursday evening that it has sent a criminal referral to Attorney General William Barr with allegations of 3,062 cases of voter fraud, tweeting that they expect that number to grow substantially.

Our lawyers just sent a criminal referral to AG Barr regarding at least 3,062 instances of voter fraud. We expect that number to grow substantially. Thousands of individuals have been identified who appear to have violated the law by casting ballots after they moved from NV. — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) November 6, 2020

They claim that thousands of individuals have been identified who cast ballots after moving out of state.

In Pennsylvania, where Joe Biden is cutting into the president's lead, an appellate court judge cleared the way for the Trump campaign to more closely observe the Philadelphia County Board of Elections as they count mail-in ballots. But Trump observers say they're being stopped from seeing what's going on.

Here in Philadelphia with Former Democratic Candidate for Judge Michelle Hangley who is paid for by city tax payer money while refusing to allow us to meaningfully observe a court order. Ask why? Michele Hangley

(215)-496-7061

(215)-568-0300

mhangley@hangley.com pic.twitter.com/t4XtZKEqnC — Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) November 5, 2020

Trump campaign senior adviser Corey Lewandowski tweeted out a video showing a city attorney still preventing them from getting within six feet of election workers.

"This makes it look like a kangaroo court. We deserve better. And we're not leaving until we witness every single vote that transpires here," Lewandowski said.

In Georgia, with 99 percent of the ballots in, Biden pulled ahead early this morning by just a little over 900 votes. The Trump campaign is now likely to request a recount, considering the razor-thin margin.

While the president is steadily gaining ground on Biden in Arizona, the results won't be known in either North Carolina or Nevada for days yet. Neither state is likely to share the final election results until next week.

Former Vice President Joe Biden urged patience in a short appearance on Thursday.

"We have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator Harris and I will be declared the winners. So I ask everyone to stay calm, all the people to stay calm. The process is working," Biden told supporters.

Finally, it's not just the White House at stake. Whether or not Republicans maintain the majority in the Senate will come down to the remaining races in North Carolina and Georgia. Both states are still extremely tight, and Georgia has two Senate races this year, with at least one and possibly both going to a runoff on January 5. So it's possible we won't know which party will control the Senate until sometime early next year.

